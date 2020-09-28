After Accusing Husband of Assault, Poonam Pandey is Back With Him, Says 'We're Madly in Love'

Poonam Pandey had recently filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay for physically assaulting her, 13 days after her marriage but later retracted. Rumour has it that the whole incident was apparently staged to hype Poonam’s participation in the upcoming Bigg Boss 14.

Now, Poonam has cleared the air once and for all in an interview with ETimes. The actress said that she was not going to be a part of the controversial reality show. She said, “No way. I am not going to Bigg Boss 14. I am too small for the Bigg Boss show."

Poonam, on withdrawing the case, revealed that Sam cried and begged her to take the case back. He also promised that he will never repeat his mistake and will treat her well. During her interview, Poonam said that they are trying to mend things and are back together. She also said that they are madly in love with each other.

Poonam said, "We are back together. We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which marriage does not have its ups and downs?"

Sam, who has been granted bail, admitted that things got blown out of proportion but everything is sorted. Poonam mentioned that the newlyweds will soon be heading for Mumbai. Sam also shared a picture from their wedding on Instagram after the couple reconciled.

The couple got hitched on September 10 and announced their marriage on social media. Poonam and Sam had posted images from the wedding on their respective handles.