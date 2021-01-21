After Accusing Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment, Sherlyn Chopra Says She Just Wants Public Apology from Him

Actress and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra, who has levelled an accusation of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan, has said that she just wants a public apology from the actor-filmmaker.

Sherlyn, who is among several actresses who have levelled sexual harassment charges against Sajid, didn't seem too keen to initiate legal action.

"What I am going to achieve by doing that (legal action)? I just want him to issue a public apology not just to me but to all those women with whom he has tried to indulge in inappropriate acts. He has been a habitual offender where he asks women to come to his home for discussion about work and then he gets into his shameless acts," Sherlyn told IANS.

Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Back in 2018, assistant director Sonali Chopra, actress Rachel White and a journalist had accused him of sexual misconduct. Recently, late actress Jiah Khan's sister Karishma had revealed that Jiah was allegedly harassed by Sajid.

Sherlyn brought fresh #MeToo charges against the filmmaker and accused him of flashing his privates while discussing a role. In recent tweets, she also alleged that he asked her to touch his private parts.

It is not cool to cross the line decency. We have made laws in this country that there must be consent between two persons before getting into a physical relationship."

Talking about the incident, Sherlyn said: "In April 2005, I lost my father and after a few days, I went to Sajid Khan's place to discuss a film role. I wanted to keep myself busy with work so that I could forget the pain of losing a parent. When I went to meet him, he randomly asked me to touch his private parts."

"I told him that it's not right and I left his place. I was terrified by that incident and all these years, I was blaming myself, thinking that I shouldn't have gone there to meet him. I feel meeting him is one of the unfortunate events of my life. I have decided to talk about it because if not me then some other woman would have gone through such an incident, so I feel it's my responsibility to show his true side to people," she added.

Sherlyn also slammed top celebrities of Bollywood for not speaking up against issues like sexual harassment at the workplace.

"I don't understand how serial offenders like him (Sajid Khan) get support from the film industry. The Khans and the Kapoors continue to work with him knowing his controversial background. I don't understand why they (film industry) don't raise their voice against such shameless activities," she said.

"Otherwise, they talk about the importance of mental health and what not, but inside their homes, they are involved in drugs or such kind of activities. I don't have a filmi background, so nobody told me that there are different meanings of meeting for dinner or at home, but I don't want any other women to go through such a traumatic experience in life," said Sherlyn.

She also advised people to change their mindset about women. "People tell me I am an adult content creator, so I should be okay with these things. I want to tell those stupid people that if a woman is an adult content creator or a prostitute, actor, married or unmarried or from any other walk of life, her opinion matters the most in such things, otherwise you have no right to go ahead with it. I want to tell such people to grow up and change their mindset when you deal with women," she said.