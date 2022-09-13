After Actor and Singer, Saba Azad Aspires to be a Filmmaker: 'Hope to Direct Films of My Own One Day'

Saba Azad is truly the Jack of all trades. Not only has she proved her mettle as an actress in shows like Rocket Boys based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabh, the 36-year old is also an avid musician and singer. Her band with Nasseruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah Madboy/Mink is a hot favourite among music aficionados. After trying her hands in acting and music, Saba Azad aspires to don the director’s hat in future.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the multi-talented celeb expressed, “I came to Mumbai alone with neither friends nor relatives in the city, and I built all four of my careers from scratch. I am a musician, I have a band of my own, I am a playback singer and a voice-over artist. I briefly ran and owned a bar and restaurant in Bengaluru. I hope to direct and make films of my own one day.”

Saba Azad hails from a creative family that has churned out eminent personalities in the field of theatre, academics and more. Her uncle Safdar Hashmi was a communist playwright and director, best known for his work with street theatre in India. He was also an actor, lyricist, and theorist, and he is still considered an important voice in Indian political theatre.

Though Saba Azad’s maiden name was Saba Grewal, she borrowed her current pseudonym from her maternal grandmother. She shared, “The name on my passport is Saba Grewal – my father is of Sikh origin and my mother of Muslim, but neither practiced religion nor imposed their opinions upon me. They are atheists. Azad was my nani’s pen name. I liked the sound of it and the meaning of course. The want for freedom is the most human instinct. So (with her permission) I adopted it as my stage name.”

Talking about her eventful journey, Saba went on to disclose that she is lucky enough to get the kind of acting stints she has always wished for. She stated, “I waited a long time to get the kind of roles that require me to apply myself. I am thankful for the kind of projects coming my way in the last three years… I just completed an independent film called Minimum (directed by Rumana Molla), Rocket Boys season 2 is on its way, and I’m shooting another indie in Srinagar as we speak.”

The artist feels grateful for being part of the entertainment industry and to be able to earn money while having fun. Saba shared, “I have enjoyed being a part of the indie music scene and I have had my fair share of acceptance as an actor. I feel lucky to be able to balance multiple careers and enjoy them all equally. Getting paid to do what you love is a blessing,”

