After Actor Vijay, Dhanush Told to Pay Tax in Luxury Car Import Case

The Madras High Court has ordered actor Dhanush to pay the remaining amount of Rs 30 lakh tax demand — confirmed in Supreme Court — in a case related to the entry of a Rolls Royce car. Dhanush follows actor Vijay who had a similar tax demand and had challenged it in court.

Justice SM Subramaniam, while disallowing Dhanush’s plea for withdrawal of his case challenging the tax, had asked the actor to pay up the remaining amount within a span of 48 hours, according to reports.

In the case of Dhanush, the issue had been taken up to the Supreme Court and settled. The Madras High Court judge had questioned why the actor had not paid up the tax even after settling the dispute at the top court in 2018.

Earlier, a single judge of the Madras High Court had come down heavily on actor Vijay on a tax related matter connected with entry tax for the import of the Rolls Royce Ghost. Vijay had then moved the Madras High Court against the single judge’s order. The court had ordered an interim stay on the earlier order—which contained censorious remarks against the actor— and allowed for the tax department to raise a separate tax challan for remittance of the remaining tax amount.

