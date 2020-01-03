Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After African Safari, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Land in Mumbai Together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani seem to have gone on an African Safari together, fuelling speculation that the actors are seeing each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
After African Safari, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Land in Mumbai Together
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani are rumoured to be a couple. Recently, the stars shared vacation pictures on their respective Instagram accounts from an African safari. Though their pictures did not feature each other, the snaps gave hints that the two were holidaying together.

Kiara took share glimpses from the trip on Instagram. “Walking Safari”, the Good Newwz actress captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Walking safari #OneWithNature

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

The Kabir Singh actress also shared pictures and videos from her stay in Africa. In one of the Insta stories, Kiara added added a “Home Sweet Home” sticker, and also posted a bunch of videos and photos from the safari.

Interestingly, Sidharth too shared a similar video on his Instagram story. He put an "On my way home" gif in one of the clips. Later, the rumored love-birds were spotted arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport together.

Kiara Advani's Good Newwz is running in the theatres currently. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. She has several films in her kitty in 2020, including Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel.

Sidharth and Kiara will be working together in Vishnuvardhan's directorial Shershah, which is to be released this year.

