After African Safari, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Land in Mumbai Together
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani seem to have gone on an African Safari together, fuelling speculation that the actors are seeing each other.
Images: Instagram
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani are rumoured to be a couple. Recently, the stars shared vacation pictures on their respective Instagram accounts from an African safari. Though their pictures did not feature each other, the snaps gave hints that the two were holidaying together.
Kiara took share glimpses from the trip on Instagram. “Walking Safari”, the Good Newwz actress captioned the picture.
The Kabir Singh actress also shared pictures and videos from her stay in Africa. In one of the Insta stories, Kiara added added a “Home Sweet Home” sticker, and also posted a bunch of videos and photos from the safari.
Interestingly, Sidharth too shared a similar video on his Instagram story. He put an "On my way home" gif in one of the clips. Later, the rumored love-birds were spotted arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport together.
Kiara Advani's Good Newwz is running in the theatres currently. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. She has several films in her kitty in 2020, including Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel.
Sidharth and Kiara will be working together in Vishnuvardhan's directorial Shershah, which is to be released this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement
- Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’