After Ajay Devgn, Jimmy Shergill Joins Neeraj Pandey's Next; Details Inside

Ajay Devgn is a versatile actor known for starring in diverse kinds of movies. From ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’ to ‘Golmaal,’ the actor has portrayed different on-screen characters as well. Now, Devgn is all set to collaborate with ‘A Wednesday’ fame Neeraj Pandey, as announced by the actor earlier on his social media handle. The film, which is touted to be a thriller, will also feature Jimmy Shergill.

According to the sources close to the Entertainment Portal PinkVilla, the film would go on floors next month in November. And Jimmy Shergill has been roped in because the makers wanted an experienced actor to essay that role. The source revealed, “Jimmy Shergill has a very important role in this yet untitled Neeraj Pandey film. Neeraj was clear that he needs a seasoned actor to play the part, and that’s when he decided to approach Jimmy Shergill. The actor too was pumped up on hearing the narration and is now all gearing up to start the shoot with Ajay Devgn in November.”

Adding to this, the source also divulged that the casting hunt hasn’t stopped with Jimmy Shergil, and that the makers have been on a lookout for a young face. It stated, “Apart from Ajay and Jimmy, many more names will join the team of this yet untitled thriller. There’s another very important character and sub-track in the film, and the team at present is on the verge of casting a relatively young actor in that space.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay Devgn’s latest film ‘Thank God’ was released earlier this week, marking the Diwali festivities. The fantasy comedy drama helmed by Indra Kumar is an official remake of the Danish film Sorte Kugler. It also featured Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Now, Devgn is gearing up for the much-anticipated sequel of his Blockbuster film Drishyam. On the other hand, Jimmy Shergil was last seen in the Punjabi film Shareek 2 which also marked Jimmy’s comeback to Punjabi Cinema after a 4-year break.

Read all the Latest Movies News here