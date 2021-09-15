After Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal to Join Bear Grylls in Maldives on Into the Wild Episode

We told you recently that Ajay Devgn will be joining thrill seeker Bear Grylls on an episode of Into the Wild to be shot in Maldives. The actor recently left for the beach destination to shoot the episode with Grylls. Now we have found out that Vicky Kaushal is also set to join the franchise on a separate episode. Keeping the josh high, the young Bollywood actor would be testing his survival instincts in the new season of Discovery Networks’ Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Vicky would be seen exploring the wild with the famous adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls in Maldives for which the shoot is soon to begin. Following the success of the previous seasons featuring versatile actor Akshay Kumar, megastar Rajnikant and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the indomitable and fierce Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal alongside Bear Grylls are all set to expect the unexpected whilst embarking on unprecedented challenges. This cult franchise will first premiere on discovery+ app.

The actor seems to be already prepping hard for the show. He posted this photo of him working out at midnight a day ago.

Vicky has recently finished dubbing for Sardar Udham Singh. The film is scheduled to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the Dussehra weekend. The tentative release date for it is October 15. He will also be seen in the lead in the biopic Sam Bahadur, the much-awaited film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In April this year, the title of the film was announced. In an Instagram post back then, Vicky called Sam Bahadur “The man, The legend, The braveheart" and wrote that “on the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a name has been found for his story".

