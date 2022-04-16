After Ajay Purkar, This Actress is Leaving Star Pravah Show Mulgi Zali Ho

Days after actor Ajay Purkar left Star Pravah’s show Mulgi Zali Ho, another actress playing a lead character is also leaving the show. According to rumours, actress Shweta Ambikar, who plays the role of Aarya Rajan Sardeshmukh, is soon going to quit the show. Now an Instagram post by Manoranjan_Marathi_Official also claims that Shweta has left the show.

Ajay played the character of Rajan Sardeshmukh. In a recent Facebook post, Ajay announced that he has left the show. The Pawankhind actor wrote in the post that he enjoyed and experienced a lot of new things on the sets of Mulgi Zali Ho. Ajay also praised the director Sachin Deo and the entire team behind the serial, which has gained popularity among the Marathi audience. He concluded his post by stating that he will be soon seen in another project.

After Ajay left the show, speculations were rife that Mulgi Zali Ho is going to end soon and will be replaced with a new show, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. However, the channel clarified that the show will not end though the timing of the show has been changed.

Earlier, Mulgi Zali Ho hit the headlines for the wrong reasons when actor Kiran Mane, who played the role of Vikas Pati, was ousted from the show. Following his ouster, Mane had alleged that he was removed from the show because of his political opinions.

Reacting to the reports that claimed that Mulgi Zali Ho will end soon, Kiran Mane also took a dig at the makers. In a Facebook post, Kiran wrote that after he was ousted from the show, its rating went down. He said that the show’s ratings were so poor that the channel had no other option but to take the show off the prime time slot.

Mulgi Zali Ho premiered on Star Pravah on 2 September 2020. The show is bankrolled by Suzana Ghai, Hemant Ruprell and Ranjit Thakur under the banner of Panorama Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

