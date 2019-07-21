Take the pledge to vote

After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal too Opts Out of Veeram Remake

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal has opted out of Farhad Samji’s upcoming film 'Land Of Lungi,' a remake of Hit Tamil film 'Veeram.'

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal too Opts Out of Veeram Remake
image of Vicky Kaushal, courtesy of Instagram
Post the massive success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most sought after faces in Bollywood and has several highly-anticipated films in his kitty. However, sources report that Vicky has opted out of Farhad Samji’s upcoming film Land Of Lungi, a remake of Hit Tamil film Veeram, citing date issues.

Reports suggest that before Vicky, Akshay Kumar was approached for the role but due to date issues even he couldn't come on board. It was Akshay who had suggested Vicky's name to the makers after he could not be part of the film due to his busy schedule.

On the movies front Vicky will next be seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which is set to release on 15 November, 2019. Debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has been an assistant to director Shashank Khaitan, will helm Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship.

Apart from Bhoot, Vicky is also working on filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's next, a biopic on Udham Singh. The film is the story of a daring martyr who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

About working with Shoojit, Vicky had told IANS, ""We are giving our the best to make this film. It's a wonderful story to be told about a revolutionary Udham Singh and it's my dream come true moment to be working with Shoojit Sircar sir. I am really looking forward to the release of the film."

Sardar Udham Singh will release on 2 October, 2020.

