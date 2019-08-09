After Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan to Launch His Own YouTube Channel

If all goes well, Kartik Aaryan will soon become the latest actor to have his own YouTube channel.

After months of planning and work, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is all geared up to launch his channel on August 12. In doing so, he will join the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez, who all have their personal YouTube channels to connect better with their fans.

Talking about it, Kartik told Mid-Day, "It will be a destination for my fans and well-wishers who can watch the real me, live in action. There will be original, behind-the-scenes and unfiltered content from my day-to-day life. It won't be limited to my professional life, but will also focus on fashion, fitness and my travels. YouTube has a wider audience; people love watching videos as it shows the real world around us.”

Kartik says he will manage his YouTube channel himself, much like his other social media pages. "I handle my social media accounts as I don't like anyone else managing them. The same will hold true for this channel. I have been planning to launch this since a year,” he said.

Meanwhile, he will next be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the remake of the 1978 hit Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He has also recently wrapped up filming Imtiaz Ali’s next. Touted to be a love story, it will star Sara Ali Khan opposite him.

