After Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, Rhea Chakraborty Limits Comments On Instagram

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14th at his Bandra residence. Following his demise, netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood. Some also claimed that issues in his personal life led the actor to take the extreme step.

Soon, the internet is flooded with angry comments for the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. So much so that the Bollywood celebrities limited comments on their Instagram accounts. Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be dating the actor also received harsh comments on her social media posts. Amid such anger, Rhea has also disabled comments on her Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty, of having abetted the deceased actor's suicide. Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the same has been posted for hearing on June 24.

Earlier, she was also quizzed by the Bandra police for more than ten hours in connection with the late actor's suicide case that is currently undergoing investigation.

Post her meeting with the police authorities, she was seen making her way out as her father accompanied her. She did not say anything to media persons who were gathered outside the venue and was on her way. She was reportedly quizzed about her relationship with Sushant and alleged breakup, his film projects, his alleged clinical depression and mental state before he died by suicide on June 14.

