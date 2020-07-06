Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan Limits Comments On Instagram, Says 'Getting Filthiest Abusive Muck'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked heated debate about nepotism, again. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood.

The internet is flooded with angry comments for the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others. In order to keep trolls at bay, Karan, Alia, Sonam and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently limited the comments on their social media accounts. While Sonakshi deactivated her Twitter.

Now, Alia's mother Soni Razdan has limited the comments on her Instagram account. She has posted a lengthy note on the photo-video sharing app as to why she decided to do it.

"Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack. There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these morons find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time," Soni wrote.

The furore over nepotism triggered by Sushant’s death has also taken a heavy toll on the Instagram followings of Karan, Sonam and Alia.

Alia's upcoming film Sadak 2's poster has also met with severe criticism, with many people calling for the movie's boycott. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh Bhatt as director after a hiatus of more than two decades.