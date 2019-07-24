Take the pledge to vote

After Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez Launches Her YouTube Channel

Jacqueline’s first YouTube video gives glimpses of her childhood, family, first ramp-walk, first audition and her Miss Sri Lanka win. Watch it here.

IANS

July 24, 2019
Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest celebrity to launch her YouTube channel to be better connected with her fans.

Jacqueline, who is quite active in the digital world, went live on her Instagram handle on Tuesday to launch the channel. The first video that the Kick actress uploaded gives glimpses of her childhood, family, first ramp-walk, first audition and the moment when she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka. 

"Looking back, I think I always had a special relationship with the camera. I feel I have always been camera-friendly—a happy little kid. I have two people to thank for that—my dad and my mom," she said in the video. 

"As I grew up, so did my dreams and the size of the ramp. I was only 21 when I got a chance to be at Miss Universe. Although I didn't win, this gave me enough confidence to chase my dreams and that somehow got me to Mumbai. That is a story I will tell you later," she added. 

Alia Bhatt launched her digital channel last month to open up about her life with fans. Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty are other Bollywood actresses who have their YouTube channels.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film Aladin, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office but Jacqueline got noticed and went on to work in films such as Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom and Judwaa 2.

"The journey of mine had its ups and downs, but it has been a Bollywood-themed crazy rollercoaster ride," she said, with the video showing the bond she shares with her fans. 

"All my life I have been surrounded by the camera. This time, it is different because this is my camera," she said, concluding the video. 

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film is produced by his wife Farah Khan.

