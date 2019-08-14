Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Grooves to Prada Song on Sets of DID 7

'Prada' song was also launched on the sets on Kareena Kapoor's dance reality show 'Dance India Dance 7.' See pics of the actress grooving to the tunes of the latest song here.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
After Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Grooves to Prada Song on Sets of DID 7
Image of Kareena Kapoor , courtesy of Instagram
It has just been a day since The Doorbeen's new song Prada featuring Alia Bhatt was released and it has already becoming a talking point in pop music circuits. The peppy dance track was also launched at the sets of Dance India Dance 7 and the catchy tunes forced the judges--Kareena Kapoor, Raftaar and Bosco Martis-- to shake a leg to it on the dance floor. Fact of the matter being, Bosco has choreographed Prada for Alia and The Doorbeen and could not help but teach Kareena a few steps as well.

Dressed in an off-shoulder, orange dress, Kareena seemed to replicate Alia's hook step in Prada on the sets of her dance show. The images from the sets of DID 7 was shared online and we can't help but gush over Kareena's dance moves and her effervescent style and smile.

The Doorbeen also graced the stage of DID for the song launch and the upcoming episode will air during the weekend.

See pics of Kareena dancing to Prada here:

About working with Alia on their new track Prada, The Doorbeen revealed that it was easy, because she is a down-to-earth person. "We were nervous when we were informed that Alia Bhatt would be a part of the song, because she is such a big star. However, when we met her and started working with her, she made us comfortable with her humble and down-to-earth personality," the duo said.

Prada, launched under actor Jackky Bhagnani's music label, also features the voice of Shreya Sharma.

