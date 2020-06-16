After Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Trolled Over Reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput's Name on Koffee With Karan

After Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were trolled for seemingly mocking Sushant Singh Rajput in an old episode of Koffee with Karan, netizens have dug up a similar video featuring Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam had appeared on Season 4 episode 18 of the chat show with her father Anil Kapoor when she was asked to play a 'Hot or Not' game. Karan named actors, and Sonam had to say whether she found them hot or not.

While Sonam said Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were extremely hot, when the host named Sushant Singh Rajput, she said, "Huh?" and paused, while Karan laughed. "Hot I guess, I don't know, I haven't seen his films," Sonam added.

#SonamKapoor is also responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput murder.

Kindly watch nepotism queen interview

She don't no @itsSSR @sonamakapoor Rohit vemula ko janti Sushant Singh Rajput ko nhi. pic.twitter.com/FgzltjA6Yl — Prem Kumar (@prem_kr) June 16, 2020

The video was dug up after Sonam tweeted that it's not right to blame girlfriends or ex-girlfriends for someone's death.

Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 15, 2020

Earlier, after Alia and Karan posted their reactions to Sushant's death, netizens slammed them for having previously spoken dismissively about the Chhichhore actor. In the Koffee With Karan episode, Alia was asked to rate three male actors in a Rapid Fire question - the choices were Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. She said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?" This sparked off an outrage against both Alia and Karan Johar post Sushant's death.