MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Trolled Over Reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput's Name on Koffee With Karan

Sonam Kapoor was asked to rate Sushant Singh Rajput 'Hot or Not' on Koffee with Karan.

Sonam Kapoor was asked to rate Sushant Singh Rajput 'Hot or Not' on Koffee with Karan.

Sonam Kapoor was asked to rate a bunch of actors 'Hot or Not' on Koffee with Karan. She is being trolled for her response to Sushant Singh Rajput's name.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
Share this:

After Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were trolled for seemingly mocking Sushant Singh Rajput in an old episode of Koffee with Karan, netizens have dug up a similar video featuring Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam had appeared on Season 4 episode 18 of the chat show with her father Anil Kapoor when she was asked to play a 'Hot or Not' game. Karan named actors, and Sonam had to say whether she found them hot or not.

While Sonam said Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were extremely hot, when the host named Sushant Singh Rajput, she said, "Huh?" and paused, while Karan laughed. "Hot I guess, I don't know, I haven't seen his films," Sonam added.

The video was dug up after Sonam tweeted that it's not right to blame girlfriends or ex-girlfriends for someone's death.

Earlier, after Alia and Karan posted their reactions to Sushant's death, netizens slammed them for having previously spoken dismissively about the Chhichhore actor. In the Koffee With Karan episode, Alia was asked to rate three male actors in a Rapid Fire question - the choices were Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. She said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?" This sparked off an outrage against both Alia and Karan Johar post Sushant's death.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading