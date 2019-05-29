Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After Amethi Win, Smriti Irani Walks 14 km Barefoot to Siddhi Vinayak Temple with Ekta Kapoor

To celebrate her spectacular Amethi win in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani visited the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai with her long-time friend Ekta Kapoor.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
After Amethi Win, Smriti Irani Walks 14 km Barefoot to Siddhi Vinayak Temple with Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani after their Siddhi Vinayak walk. (Image: Instagram/Ekta Kapoor)
Days after toppling Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his former bastion Amethi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani walked 14 km barefoot to Mumbai’s Siddhi Vinayak Temple.

Smriti was accompanied by her long-time friend producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta, who was the producer of TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which made Smriti a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph. "14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)," she wrote, as she posed with Smriti.

Smriti commented, "God willed it, God is kind." To which Ekta replied, "You walked without your shoes, A lot of your will."

View this post on Instagram

14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow 😂

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on



Ekta's Instagram Stories also gave some glimpses of their visit to the temple. In one of them, Ekta zooms her camera on Irani's feet and says, "We are walking to Siddhi Vinayak and she is walking without shoes. Oh man, I cannot believe 14 km without shoes... Smriti."

One more conversation is about Smriti's bond with Ekta's four-month-old son Ravie, whom she had via surrogacy. During their chat while they were returning from the temple, Ekta says, "My son has not cried because you have held him like a pro. How are you feeling? Your feet must have given way."

Smriti, seated on the front seat of the car, turned back, and said, "It was his first Siddhi Vinayak darshan. He has turned four months. And I think we are bound for life to go do darshan together. I am told that he screams and hollers, but I guess I am a special masi (aunt)."

Some days ago, Ekta had called Smriti a "giant slayer of politics" and wrote lyrics out of the title track of Kyunki to celebrate her victory in the Lok Sabha elections.



Notably, Smriti defeated Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes in the high-profile Amethi seat. 

