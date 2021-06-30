After Amit Kumar, Salim Merchant Claims Indian Idol Makers Asked Him to Praise Contestants

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 found itself in the middle of a controversy after veteran singer Amit Kumar claimed that the show makers asked him to give only positive comments to contestants. Amit was invited as a guest judge for one of the special episodes where the contestant paid tribute to his father and legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. Now, music composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo has also made similar claims while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview. Salim who has judged Indian Idol in the past was questioned whether he also got similar instruction from the show makers. He admitted that he too got such directions from the makers but added that he never paid heed to it.

Salim said that the fact that he did not listen to such instruction from the show makers could be a possible reason why he isn’t judging any reality show today.

However, he added that while he never toed the line blindly, he had praised contestants even when they made mistakes. Giving his reason behind it, the music composer says that he believed that instead of pointing mistakes if we just highlighted someone’s abilities and strengths, it would inspire them to work on improvements.

Salim said even the biggest of legends make mistakes, and it happens to him too. The music composer also presented the other side of reality shows and told that many a times makers have asked him to deliver negative comments. However, instead of getting too negative, he pointed the mistakes in a polite way.

Meanwhile, the winner of the first season of Indian Idol Abhijeet Sawant had also criticized the show and said that since the last few seasons, the makers were giving a lot of importance to ‘other elements’ instead of the singing talent. He revealed that to make it more interesting for the audiences, the makers even added love angles between the contestants.

