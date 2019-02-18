English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday shared a snapshot of his donation receipt to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association.
Diljit
Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donated Rs 300,000 to the wives of the CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Diljit on Sunday shared a snapshot of his donation receipt to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association.
Alongside that, he wrote: "Our soldiers protect the country and the citizens of the country. They have to live away from their loved ones, not knowing what the next day will bring.
"The families don't know when will they see them next. But there was always a hope which is now gone for these families."
The actor urged his fans and followers to contribute their bit to help the martyrs' families.
He said: "We can't take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating. It's our time to do something to help the families of our shaheed jawans in this difficult time. We stand with the soldiers and their families."
Apart from Diljit, many celebrities have come forward to support the families of the deceased troopers.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's spokesperson confirmed that the Agneepath actor will donate Rs 500,000 each to the families of the 40 CRPF troopers who were killed in the terror attack on February 14.
The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, took to his Twitter account to thank actor Salman Khan for "offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION."
Diljit on Sunday shared a snapshot of his donation receipt to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association.
Alongside that, he wrote: "Our soldiers protect the country and the citizens of the country. They have to live away from their loved ones, not knowing what the next day will bring.
"The families don't know when will they see them next. But there was always a hope which is now gone for these families."
The actor urged his fans and followers to contribute their bit to help the martyrs' families.
He said: "We can't take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating. It's our time to do something to help the families of our shaheed jawans in this difficult time. We stand with the soldiers and their families."
Our Soldiers Protect the Country and the Citizens of the country. They have to live away from their loved ones, not knowing what the next day will bring. The families don't know when will they see them next. But there was always a hope which is now gone for these families. We can't take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating. It's our time to do something to help the families of our Shaheed Jawans in this Difficult Time 🙏🏽 WE STAND WITH THE SOLDIERS AND THEIR FAMILIES 🙏🏽
Apart from Diljit, many celebrities have come forward to support the families of the deceased troopers.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's spokesperson confirmed that the Agneepath actor will donate Rs 500,000 each to the families of the 40 CRPF troopers who were killed in the terror attack on February 14.
The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, took to his Twitter account to thank actor Salman Khan for "offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION."
