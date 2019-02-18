After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack

View this post on Instagram

Our Soldiers Protect the Country and the Citizens of the country. They have to live away from their loved ones, not knowing what the next day will bring. The families don’t know when will they see them next. But there was always a hope which is now gone for these families. We can’t take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating. It’s our time to do something to help the families of our Shaheed Jawans in this Difficult Time 🙏🏽 WE STAND WITH THE SOLDIERS AND THEIR FAMILIES 🙏🏽