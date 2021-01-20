After Amitabh Bachchan's Request on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Cop Couple Transferred to Same City

Amitabh Bachchan, recently on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), urged the Government of Madhya Pradesh to depute a cop-couple, (one of whom participated in the show) together at one place. Vivek Parihar, a traffic constable from Mandsaur, while playing the game narrated his ordeal to the veteran actor. Vivek stated that his wife is posted in Gwalior because of which he is facing certain issues. After the appeal made by the megastar to unite the two, the state government has now ordered the transfer of the constable's wife to Mandsaur.

Yashpal Singh Sisodia, MLA of Mandsaur, also urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and DGP to look into the matter and unite the couple. According to the order issued by the Government, on Monday, January 18, Priti, the wife, has been posted in the Narcotics Wing in Mandsaur for three years.

Vivek also won a whopping amount of Rs 25 lakh from the show.

Meanwhile, BigB is associated with the show since its inception in the year 2000. Only the third season of the show was presented by the actor Shah Rukh Khan. The current edition of the show aired on September 28. The shooting is done keeping all the COVID-19 protocols in place. As per the guidelines, this year, the show is running without any audience in attendance.

Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Bhramastra. The sci-fi trilogy also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. This is first the lovebirds will be sharing the screen space. The project also features Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is also part of the film. The film is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Ranbir and Namit Malhotra.

The film was initially slated to release on December 4, 2020, but same was deferred due to coronavirus lockdown. The makers are yet to announce the new release date for the film.