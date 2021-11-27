After Annapurna Vitthal's Allegations, Sahakutumb Sahparivar Actor Sunil Barve Reacts

Popular Marathi serial Sahakutumb Sahparivar has created a very special place in the hearts and minds of the audience. However, actor Annapurna Vitthal, who plays the role of Surya’s mother, has levelled some serious allegations against the members of the show. And another actor, Sunil Barve, who works in the series, has reacted to these allegations.

According to media reports, Annapurna filed a complaint against one of the directors and some costars of the show. The actor also shared on YouTube a video in which she talked about the bullying she was subjected to. Annapuran was also seen crying and quoting several incidents where she felt that she was being harassed. Now, after listening to all this, Sunil Barve has given an important reaction to the video.

Talking about the entire incident, the actor said that he had been working in the industry for a very long time now, but nothing like that happened to him. He said that he doesn’t know why Annapurna is trying to get sympathy by spreading false information about the show. He also added that quitting the show was her choice and they also felt bad about it. He added that he had no idea why Annapurna made such a video after leaving the show. With this statement, Sunil has denied all the allegations.

Annapurna had alleged that she was tortured so much on the show that she left in August. She also accused a director of subjecting her to mental harassment.

