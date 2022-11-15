After Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty to Play a Key Role in File No 323? Here's What We Know

Suneil Shetty hasn’t appeared on the silver screen for a long time. But that’s going to change soon if recent reports are to be believed. The Hera Pheri actor has been roped in to play a prominent role in the Karthik K. directed File No. 323. Earlier, Anurag Kashyap was also selected to essay Vijay Mallaya and he would get a prosthetic makeover to look the role of one of the most notorious economic offenders in the country.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Shetty will be seen as a Charted Accountant. The source stated, “He is in talks to play the role of a CA, who works for a multi-national audit firm, associated with the wealth of the economic offender in the film. Apart from the Vijay Mallya scam, the team will also focus on the economic offences done by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi."

The film is expected to go on the floors on November 20 and Suniel Shetty is excited to play the part. The source added, “Suniel is currently gearing up for the release of Dharavi Bank and right after the release of this series, he dives into shooting for File No. 323. His first day of shoot is expected to be November 21."

The source also went on to state, “The film is produced by Kalol Das, Mihir Mutta, Prateebha Vyas, and Parth Raval. Director, Karthik K is also planning to cast several characters which will have lots of questions in the script about previous government & the system when these scams took place and all the work is happening in a hush-hush at the moment."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty would also be seen in Dharavi Bank. According to the synopsis of the movie, a 30,000 Crore crime nexus is being ruled by the unattainable Thalaivan right in the heart of Mumbai, in Dharavi. JCP Jayant Gavaskar is on a mission to bring down Thalaivan and his adversaries, at any cost.

Read all the Latest Movies News here