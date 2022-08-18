After Arrest for Inflammatory Speech, Stunt master Kanal Kannan Files Bail Plea

Tamil stunt master Kanal Kannan, who has been sent to judicial custody until August 26, has filed a bail plea with the Egmore Court. The petition comes after Kanal was arrested following an inflammatory speech at an event recently. Kanal was arrested on August 15 from Puducherry after Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam district secretary Kumaran lodged a complaint against him.

The secretary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam filed an interlocutory petition to counter Kanal’s plea. Both the petitions will be heard by justice Girija Rani on Friday.

In his speech at the valedictory function of the Hindu Munnani’s campaign to save the rights of Hindus, Kanal gave a call for the demolition of Periyar’s statue in front of the Ranganathar temple in Srirangam.

As per district secretary Kumaran, the stunt master and the organiser of the event have tried to create disturbances among the two communities in the region. Furthermore, the Chennai Cyber Police also booked Kanal for abatement to rioting in the region and acting in a prejudicial manner.

Kanal earlier filed an anticipatory bail, which was rejected by Justice Alli, who said that his speech could create enmity between the two groups, adding it was important to arrest and interrogate him.

Kanal is a famous stunt master, choreographer, and actor. He is famously known for Cobra, Kaduva, Carbon, Kaaki Ka, and Vaigai Express. In his career, he has worked with actors like Mammootty, Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay, Arjun Sarja and R. Sarath Kumar.

