After Aryan Khan’s Bail, Raveena Tandon Relates to His Parents’ ‘Sleepless Nights’

Actress Raveena Tandon has once again extended her support to Aryan Khan and his parents after the 23-year-old was granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday. Raveena shared a note on Twitter, saying she can relate to the “sleepless nights” Aryan’s parents - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan - must have gone through. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month in a cruise ship drugs case, and was denied bail on multiple occasions.

“As a parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights. As a friend, I wish them all the strength, may all good and positivity shine now,” Raveena said in a note posted on Twitter. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Hope it’s a happy Diwali for all of you and may this world see love and peace always.”

Read: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing: Raveena Tandon Claims ‘Shameful Politics Being Played… Heartbreaking’

Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you and May This world see love and peace always . pic.twitter.com/jLIJZ5NAui— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 28, 2021

Aryan was arrested on October 2 after the NCB seized banned drugs from his friend Arbaaz Merchant onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He first remained in NCB custody, but the court later sent him to judicial custody.

The case also witnessed several allegations from both the sides, and the issue continued to trend on social media. Raveena criticised the handling of the case, and expressed her support to Aryan and Shah Rukh on more than one occasion.

On October 8, the actress tweeted that “shameful politics” was being played in the case, adding it’s a young man’s future “they are toying with”.

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking .— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

Aryan’s lawyers are currently completing the formalities for his release from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. Soon after the 23-year-old and two others were granted bail by the Bombay High Court, pictures of Shah Rukh smiling with his legal counsel were released.

Raveena has worked with Shah Rukh in multiple movies including Zamaana Deewana (1995) and Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (2004). Workwise, the actress will be next seen in the sequel of Kannada film KGF starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.