After Aryan Khan's Bail, Suhana Khan to Join Family for Father Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday and Diwali?

Suhana Khan, who studies and lives in the US, will reportedly be flying back to India for her father Shah Rukh Khan‘s 56th birthday on Nov 2 and festival of Diwali on Nov 5 to be with the family. During her elder brother’s arrest in a drugs case, Suhana was away in the US and was taking constant updates from her mother Gauri Khan. Now, it is learnt that since Aryan is granted bail ahead of his father’s birthday, Suhana is also expected to fly down from the US to spend this time with her family.

Suahna had also shared a throwback image of herself and Aryan with their father on social media as soon her brother was granted relief from court.

Read: ‘Worried’ Shah Rukh Khan’s First Reaction to News of Son Aryan Khan Getting Bail in HC

During Aryan Khan’s arrest, the Khan family had skipped all and every celebration including Gauri Khan’s birthday, Dussehra festivities and the 30th wedding anniversary of the star couple on Oct 25. Even though Aryan may return home soon, no celebrations are expected to take place. Instead, it is reported that Aryan may very well be grounded for 2-3 months and a strict scrutiny over his company will be kept by his parents. Nevertheless, the occasion is certainly one to be cheerful about.

Read: Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday Drugs Case LIVE Updates: SRK Didn’t Take Proper Meals During Son’s Arrest; Gauri Khan Broke Down Hearing Bail News

Meanwhile, report has surfaced as to how SRK had been dealing during the time period when his son was in jail. After HC granted bail to Aryan on Thursday’s hearing, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented him during the past three days, shared with NDTV how Shah Rukh was “very, very worried" for his son. Rohatgi shared that Shah Rukh was having ‘coffee after coffee’ and did not take proper meals due. He also added that SRK made notes to help out the legal team representing his son.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.