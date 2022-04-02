After Attack, John Abraham to Write a Film on Motorcycle Racing; Reveals How He Conceived the Idea

John Abraham’s love for action movies is an open secret. From Dhoom, Force to Race 2 and Dishoom, the handsome hunk has kept us all hooked with countless actioners in his career. And why not? After all, his muscular frame makes him the perfect fit for action-packed films. However, the actor has also turned a writer with his recently released Lakshya Raj Anand’s directorial Attack. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that next year he is returning to the bike racing genre.

John said that the climax of his latest action thriller Attack is based on a bike, all thanks to his director who believed that the bike sequence would open up the film. While saying this, John accepted that his director was right and he was wrong because “the sequence looks fantastic on screen.” When the actor was prompted to give an update on a full-length bike-based film, John revealed that in 2023 he will be doing a bike racing film that is completely his story. “Yes, I am doing a motorcycle racing film, in the middle of 2023. It’s my idea, my story – as usual, I have had studios saying that this won’t work. So now, I know that it will definitely work. If there’s a bike and a hand, I would be holding the bike,” John was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Further, John detailed about his work front and revealed that his date diary is blocked for a long time with movies like Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Arun Gopalan’s Tehran, the third sequel of Force, and a comedy with Sajid Khan. For those who don’t know, both Pathaan and Tehran will witness their theatrical releases next year. While Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, Tehran is expected to release on January 26, 2023.In 2004, we saw John in Dhoom, which had tons of bike stunts. And given his love for superbikes, we are excited to see what he comes up with.

