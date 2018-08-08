After Attending Nick Jonas' Singapore Gig, Priyanka Chopra Returns Home, Begins Shooting The Sky is Pink

After enjoying the concert of her rumoured fiance, Nick Jonas in Singapore, Priyanka Chopra is back home and has already started filming her next Bollywood film The Sky is Pink. The much-awaited project, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles, began its first schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.The film, based on an incredibly moving true life story, will be helmed by Shonali Bose.“This is a film that is extremely close to my heart and I am glad to have such a stellar team on board. This is a dream star cast and I have found the best, most supportive producers in Ronnie (Screwvala) and Siddharth (Roy Kapur). I am looking forward to a great journey ahead and hoping to give our audiences a truly memorable cinematic experience," Shonali said in a statement.Priyanka Chopra with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose, her co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy KapurThe Sky Is Pink revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.Priyanka, who will be back on screen with Farhan three years after they were seen together in Dil Dhadakne Do, said, “I look forward to diving into this film. It’s very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one... as an actor and as a co-producer. In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board.”While Farhan expressed, “I am happy to be a part of Shonali's next. It is a beautiful story and I am looking forward to working with Priyanka again and collaborating with Ronnie and Sid.”Priyanka Chopra with The Sky Is Pink co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim