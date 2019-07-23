After Avengers Endgame Trumps Avatar, Russo Brothers Pen Heartfelt Note for James Cameron
Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame, have thanked Avatar director James Cameron for inspiring them with his cinematic gems, and showing them the way to success.
On Sunday, Avengers: Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame has done a global business of $2.7902 billion at the box office, in the process eclipsing the $2.7897 billion-haul of Cameron's sci-fi epic.
Cameron took to the official Avatar Twitter account to post a congratulatory note for the Avengers team, appreciating them for scaling the ultimate box-office glory. He tweeted his good wishes to the Avengers team for their accomplishment, to which the Russo Brothers responded saying he was a big reason they fell in love with cinema.
"To James Cameron, you're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world's eyes to what's possible. We can't wait to see where you take us next," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Russo Brothers.
Along with the message, the director shared four different images of definitive scenes from Cameron's The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic and Avatar. The images show Russo Brothers watching the respective movies, and saying "Holy Sh*t!!!".
To @JimCameron- you're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next... pic.twitter.com/nrOqKVjGFa— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 22, 2019
Cameron's congratulatory tweet begins in the fictional Na'vi language from his world of Avatar, and then the filmmaker goes on to convey his feelings in English.
"I see you, Marvel. Congratulations to ‘Avengers: Endgame' on becoming the new box office king," Cameron wrote.
Cameron's note came with a graphic of Iron Man surrounded by Pandora woodsprites.
Congratulations, @MarvelStudios! pic.twitter.com/DWZDX0uDVi— Avatar (@officialavatar) July 22, 2019
Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marked the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among other superheroes.
In Avengers: Endgame, every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos. It ended with the death of Iron Man.
The film's star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.
