After Thanos, Deadpool Demands Your Silence On Spoilers
Actor Ryan Reynolds took to his social media to share the 'no spoiler' letter that states Deadpool demands your silence this time. The post is openly making fun of Infinity War's anti-spoiler campaign.
A still from 'Deadpool
Deadpool 2 makers are at it again. After mimicking the Avengers: Infinity War mega- poster, the makers are now mimicking their anti-spoiler campaign. Actor Ryan Reynolds took to his social media to share the 'no spoiler' letter that states Deadpool demands your silence this time. The post is openly making fun of Infinity War's anti-spoiler campaign, where directors Joe and Anthony Russo asked fans to not spoil the latest Avengers movie.
The letter reads, "To the greatest fans in the whole universe," in response to the intro in Russo brothers' note, which starts with "To the greatest fans in the world." The letter goes on to say: "Only a handful of people know the film's true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds,".
Credit: @Ryan Reynolds
Since this is Deadpool, Marvel's snarky, sarcastic anti-hero, the letter isn't as sincere as that of Avengers and is full of funny remarks including a reference to the pending deal between 20th Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company. Oh, and it mentions Deadpool's death as well. Now we don't actually buy the spoilers mentioned in the letter, but some of it might just turn out to be true.
Deadpool 2 is all set to release on May 18.
Also Watch
Thank You pic.twitter.com/IP3tLSwQmS— Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 30, 2018
Also Watch
