English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Avengers Infinity War, Marvel Considering An 'Eternals' Film
As Avengers: Infinity War ushers the Marvel Cinematic Universe towards the end of its Phase Three plan, an adaptation of the cosmic-scope Eternals is on the cards as part of a future Phase Four.
As Avengers: Infinity War ushers the Marvel Cinematic Universe towards the end of its Phase Three plan, an adaptation of the cosmic-scope Eternals is on the cards as part of a future Phase Four.
With the battle between Thanos and the Avengers coming to a head in this week's Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is in the process of tying up Phase Three of its Marvel Cinematic Universe plan. Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, 2019's untitled Avengers film, and a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming are "taking up 90 percent of our time," producer Kevin Feige told TheWrap.
The other 10 percent is going towards future projects.
"Some of that is you can take cues from everything we've done in the 22 movies before those -- which is sequels to existing characters, new interpretation of existing characters and trying whole new swings with stuff that most people never heard of. 'Eternals' is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate," said Feige.
The Eternals are a race of incredibly powerful, genetically engineered superhumans originally created in order to defend the Earth. Despite his antagonist status, Infinity War big bad Thanos is one of the Eternals, though in appearance looks more like their sworn enemies, the Deviants.
Multiple screenwriters have been asked to create a storyline for an Eternals movie, per TheWrap, which reports that a female character called Sersi is its focus. Over the course of her comic book history, Sersi has been connected to various members of the Avengers as well as the group as a whole.
The Eternals were created by comic book legend Jack Kirby, who was also intrinsic to the creation of Captain America, Thor and Loki, Black Panther, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Guardians of the Galaxy member Groot, as well as The X-Men and the Fantastic Four.
Four volumes of The Eternals have been published since their 1976 introduction. Volume 3 arrived in 2006 with Neil Gaiman as its writer; it cast Sersi as a New York publicist with no knowledge of her true identity as a near-immortal, immeasurably powerful cosmic being and previous member of the Avengers. As it happens, Kirby came up with the expansive Eternals mythology after a stint at Marvel rival DC, where he had unfurled a conceptually similar New Gods line-up.
Several outlets, including SlashFilm, io9 and ScreenRant, note that DC Films already has a New Gods movie in development, with Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay of Selma, 13th and A Wrinkle in Time installed as co-writer and director.
Also Watch
The other 10 percent is going towards future projects.
"Some of that is you can take cues from everything we've done in the 22 movies before those -- which is sequels to existing characters, new interpretation of existing characters and trying whole new swings with stuff that most people never heard of. 'Eternals' is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate," said Feige.
The Eternals are a race of incredibly powerful, genetically engineered superhumans originally created in order to defend the Earth. Despite his antagonist status, Infinity War big bad Thanos is one of the Eternals, though in appearance looks more like their sworn enemies, the Deviants.
Multiple screenwriters have been asked to create a storyline for an Eternals movie, per TheWrap, which reports that a female character called Sersi is its focus. Over the course of her comic book history, Sersi has been connected to various members of the Avengers as well as the group as a whole.
The Eternals were created by comic book legend Jack Kirby, who was also intrinsic to the creation of Captain America, Thor and Loki, Black Panther, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Guardians of the Galaxy member Groot, as well as The X-Men and the Fantastic Four.
Four volumes of The Eternals have been published since their 1976 introduction. Volume 3 arrived in 2006 with Neil Gaiman as its writer; it cast Sersi as a New York publicist with no knowledge of her true identity as a near-immortal, immeasurably powerful cosmic being and previous member of the Avengers. As it happens, Kirby came up with the expansive Eternals mythology after a stint at Marvel rival DC, where he had unfurled a conceptually similar New Gods line-up.
Several outlets, including SlashFilm, io9 and ScreenRant, note that DC Films already has a New Gods movie in development, with Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay of Selma, 13th and A Wrinkle in Time installed as co-writer and director.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert
- Olympic Gold Remains Ultimate Dream, Says Bajrang Punia After Dominant Show in Gold Coast