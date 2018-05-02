After Avengers: Infinity War, Zoe Saldana Feels She Will Suffer From FOMO

Actress Zoe Saldana feels she will suffer from "FOMO" -- fear of missing out -- once she leaves the Marvel universe.The 39-year-old actress stars as Gamora in the film franchise. A sequel to the latest Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War, is set to come out in 2019.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Saldana was asked whether she is sad to be saying goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has become the highest earning film franchise in history, after 10 years and 19 movies, having thus far collected an excess of $8 billion in global box office sales.She said: "Yes and no. It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO. There is a fear always of missing out, but I'm so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel universe, and I also got to play a character that - it has been brought to my attention - is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that's why I do what I do. So I guess I'm going to cry all the way to 'Avatar', you know?"Saldana will also be seen reprising the role of Neytiri in the upcoming Avatar movies. She relishes the experience of being reunited with James Cameron, who directed the original Avatar in 2009.(With IANS inputs)