'After Baba Passed, Sanjay Dutt One of First Few That Held a Pillar for Support': Irrfan Khan's Son Babil

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020, two years after being diagnosed with endocrine tumour. While his family and the film industry is still coping with his loss, his son Babil often shares memories of his father on social media.

In his latest Instagram post dedicated to his father, Babil talked about Sanjay Dutt, who was reported to have been diagnosed with lung cancer recently. Babil shared a black and white photo of Irrfan and Sanjay engaged in conversation,

saying that the senior actor was one of the first people to have reached out to offer help when his father fell ill.

Babil began by urging everyone to give Sanjay and his family the space they need to cope with this tragedy.

He wrote, "Writers must wonder 'how to start', but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need.

He added, "Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again."

Sanjay is undergoing "preliminary treatment" at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital, his wife Maanayata Dutt said on Tuesday. The 61-year-old actor was photographed leaving for the hospital with sister Priya Dutt.