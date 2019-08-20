Take the pledge to vote

After Babita and Vivek, Urvashi Dholakia and Her Ex Anuj Sachdeva to Get Evicted from Nach Baliye

Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva have constantly been in the bottom two since the beginning of this season.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
Sunday's episode of Nach Baliye Season 9 saw the elimination of Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag from the dance reality show. The couple was among the bottom two performers, along with Urvashi Dholakia and her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

Now as per a report in Pinkvilla, the upcoming week will see Urvashi and Anuj bid goodbye to the show after being in the bottom 2 for third time in a row.

Urvashi and Anuj have constantly been in the bottom two since the beginning of this season. While they did get out of the danger zone up until now, this week, it will be Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh who will get safe from the bottom two while Urvashi and Anuj will have to leave the show.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were the first jodi to be eliminated from the show, followed by Vindu Dara Singh and his wife Dina Umarova's eviction.

Anuj had earlier told Pinkvilla though he took time to think over participating in Nach Baliye 9, he eventually said yes as he's been friends with Urvashi for several years post their break-up.

"It did take some thinking. But then I was like as Urvashi and I have been friends for years it was comfortable to say yes. Also, I did not think too much about the theme or what people would decipher, I just wanted to do a dance show simple as that."

This year, the makers of Nach Baliye have pitted former couples against couples.

