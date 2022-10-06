After Backlash Over Teaserm Team Adipurush's Press Meet in Hyderabad

The makers of Adipurush released its first teaser on October 2 in Ayodhya and they have faced harsh criticism for below-par VFX. Apart from that, a section on the Internet has also accused the makers of copying concepts from Hollywood. Amid growing controversies, the latest update from Adipurush is that the team will conduct a press meet in Hyderabad. A source said that the makers are likely to discuss issues and controversies related to the film.

The press conference is said to be the first step for director Om Raut and producers to address the boycott calls. Since the release of the teaser, various people have also been questioning the character of Raavan. They say the character looks similar to the Mughal rulers as compared to Raavan.

Moreover in the teaser, Lord Ram is portrayed as a man with a moustache, which, many say, is a flawed representation of the Lord. Meanwhile, the makers Tuesday conducted a 3D teaser release of Adipurush in Mumbai. In the event, Om Raut widely talked about people’s reactions to the teaser. Speaking with Indian Express, Raut said, “film’s VFX is too massive to be contained on cellphones and that the film’s VFX, scale, and treatment would look spectacular on the big screen.”

Further, when asked about the backlash, Om Raut said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium-the big screen.” He also said the film is made for all generations and the film is communicating with them in their language. To quote Om Raut, ” We are doing it in this fashion so that it reaches the next generation which has lived on global content. We are trying to talk to them in their language, we want to reach them.”

Adipurush features Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Adipurush will hit the big screen on January 12.

