1-min read

After Backlash, Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council Withdraws Circular Against Film Critics

Following outrage, the South Indian Film PRO union had a meeting with TN film journalists today and passed two resolutions.

Poornima Murali

July 9, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Image: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A day after the Tamil Film Producers Council Consulting Union and South Indian Film Media PRO Union issued a circular stating that critics who give negative movie reviews or write against actors or directors will be sidelined and not be allowed for press meets, journalists covering entertainment meet and the PRO held a meeting today and the circular has been withdrawn.

Following outrage, the South Indian Film PRO union had a meeting with TN film journalists today and passed two resolutions. The Union admitted that the words used in the circular were wrong and that was not the intention of the meeting held yesterday.

In the circular issued on Monday, the Union said it has decided to cut down costs in events including audio launch, press meets, press shows and events celebrating movies’ success. It added that no gifts will be given to journalists at such events, henceforth. At the meeting held today, this was discussed today between the Union and the journalists and the issue was resolved amicably.

Read: The Futility of Gagging Movie Critics in Tamil Nadu

The other resolution adopted in the meeting was that both big budget and small budget films will be treated at equal measures. Journalists have agreed not to discriminate between big budget and small budget films. They have given an assurance that whatever coverage and reviews are given to big budget films, the same kind of coverage will be given to small budget films as well.

The circular issued yesterday said those journalists who write or telecast negative things about a film or an actor or a director will have to face legal consequences and will be banned from press meets.

