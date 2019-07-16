Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Reunite for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao played an ageing couple who unexpectedly get pregnant in Amit Sharma’s 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Reunite for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Image: Instagram/Gajraj Rao
Loading...

After the bumper success of last year’s super-hit family entertainer Badhaai Ho, actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are all set to star together again in Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming gay love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

To be written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it is the sequel to the hit 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Directed by RS Prasanna, the first instalment addressed the sensitive subject of erectile dysfunction deftly with humour. The second part is expected to delve upon the issue of homosexuality.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who produced the first film under his banner Colour Yellow Productions, says he is happy to work with Neena and Gajraj. "With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting," Rai said in a statement. 

"A unique story like this needed talents like Neenaji and Gajraj Rao and I'm so happy to have them onboard," he added. 

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release early next year. There were speculations earlier that actor Rajkummar Rao may star opposite Ayushmann in the homosexual love story. But junking all such rumours, the Trapped actor recently told Pinkvilla, “No, I am not doing Dostana 2 and neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. About Dostana 2, I met Karan. Of course, I have immense respect for him but this one did not work out but I am sure, very soon, you will hear something very exciting from both of us.” 

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram