After Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Reunite for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After the bumper success of last year’s super-hit family entertainer Badhaai Ho, actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are all set to star together again in Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming gay love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

To be written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it is the sequel to the hit 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Directed by RS Prasanna, the first instalment addressed the sensitive subject of erectile dysfunction deftly with humour. The second part is expected to delve upon the issue of homosexuality.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who produced the first film under his banner Colour Yellow Productions, says he is happy to work with Neena and Gajraj. "With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting," Rai said in a statement.

"A unique story like this needed talents like Neenaji and Gajraj Rao and I'm so happy to have them onboard," he added.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release early next year. There were speculations earlier that actor Rajkummar Rao may star opposite Ayushmann in the homosexual love story. But junking all such rumours, the Trapped actor recently told Pinkvilla, “No, I am not doing Dostana 2 and neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. About Dostana 2, I met Karan. Of course, I have immense respect for him but this one did not work out but I am sure, very soon, you will hear something very exciting from both of us.”

