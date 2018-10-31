After Badhaai Ho, Surekha Sikri Wants to Work with Amitabh Bachchan

Currently basking in the glory of all the praise that her Badhaai Ho character Amma is getting, Surekha Sikri is hopeful about her future projects.In a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, she said she’d love to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan next. When Masand asked what’s in store for her after Badhaai Ho’s unexpected success, she said, “I have no idea. I hope to be working in more films, doing more meaningful roles. Plus I have just been offered a show on television which has an interesting character. So I have accepted that. I wouldn’t mind doing a role with Amitabh Bachchan.”The 73-year-old became a household name after she played the now iconic Dadisa on Colours TV’s Balika Vadhu, but she says she is not used to the new-found attention that she’s getting after Badhaai Ho. “I am not used to the attention, but it feels wonderful. But there are other star characters in the film than Amma,” she said.Though Sikri is a popular name on Indian television, she hasn’t done many films. She says she was therefore surprised when she was offered to play Amma. She told Masand, “Film industry doesn’t really believe that TV people can act. And I have not got many film roles which have such an arc like Amma. It was so well-written, so when they offered it to me, I was like are they really offering such a wonderful role to me?”The septuagenarian feels she still has a lot of acting left in her. “Retirement is an outdated word left to us by the British... There’s no limit to your work. Do anything you enjoy! Retirement doesn’t mean anything. You bet I have a lot of work ahead of me yet,” she said.Watch the full interview here: