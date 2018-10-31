English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Badhaai Ho, Surekha Sikri Wants to Work with Amitabh Bachchan
Surekha Sikri plays Ayushmann Khurrana’s grandmother in their latest film Badhaai Ho.
File photo of Surekha Sikri.
Loading...
Currently basking in the glory of all the praise that her Badhaai Ho character Amma is getting, Surekha Sikri is hopeful about her future projects.
In a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, she said she’d love to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan next. When Masand asked what’s in store for her after Badhaai Ho’s unexpected success, she said, “I have no idea. I hope to be working in more films, doing more meaningful roles. Plus I have just been offered a show on television which has an interesting character. So I have accepted that. I wouldn’t mind doing a role with Amitabh Bachchan.”
The 73-year-old became a household name after she played the now iconic Dadisa on Colours TV’s Balika Vadhu, but she says she is not used to the new-found attention that she’s getting after Badhaai Ho. “I am not used to the attention, but it feels wonderful. But there are other star characters in the film than Amma,” she said.
Though Sikri is a popular name on Indian television, she hasn’t done many films. She says she was therefore surprised when she was offered to play Amma. She told Masand, “Film industry doesn’t really believe that TV people can act. And I have not got many film roles which have such an arc like Amma. It was so well-written, so when they offered it to me, I was like are they really offering such a wonderful role to me?”
The septuagenarian feels she still has a lot of acting left in her. “Retirement is an outdated word left to us by the British... There’s no limit to your work. Do anything you enjoy! Retirement doesn’t mean anything. You bet I have a lot of work ahead of me yet,” she said.
Watch the full interview here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
In a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, she said she’d love to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan next. When Masand asked what’s in store for her after Badhaai Ho’s unexpected success, she said, “I have no idea. I hope to be working in more films, doing more meaningful roles. Plus I have just been offered a show on television which has an interesting character. So I have accepted that. I wouldn’t mind doing a role with Amitabh Bachchan.”
The 73-year-old became a household name after she played the now iconic Dadisa on Colours TV’s Balika Vadhu, but she says she is not used to the new-found attention that she’s getting after Badhaai Ho. “I am not used to the attention, but it feels wonderful. But there are other star characters in the film than Amma,” she said.
Though Sikri is a popular name on Indian television, she hasn’t done many films. She says she was therefore surprised when she was offered to play Amma. She told Masand, “Film industry doesn’t really believe that TV people can act. And I have not got many film roles which have such an arc like Amma. It was so well-written, so when they offered it to me, I was like are they really offering such a wonderful role to me?”
The septuagenarian feels she still has a lot of acting left in her. “Retirement is an outdated word left to us by the British... There’s no limit to your work. Do anything you enjoy! Retirement doesn’t mean anything. You bet I have a lot of work ahead of me yet,” she said.
Watch the full interview here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review - Value For Money Compact Family Hatchback
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Namrata Shirodkar Meets Sonali Bendre in New York; Calls Her Strong, Amazingly Fit
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...