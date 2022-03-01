After Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi Joshi To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the show so far, several speculations are being made about the celebrities who are likely to participate in the stunt-based reality show. As per a recent BollywoodLife.com report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi is likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Reportedly, the actress has been approached by the makers to be one of the participants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivangi Joshi is currently seen as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. The show is all set to go off air soon. Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa had earlier confirmed the same but refuted the rumours that the show did not work because of the new actors. “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors’ performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I can’t be crying over something that hasn’t worked," the producer had told The Times of India.

Earlier, BollywoodLife.com also reported that Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal are also likely to participate in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The publication also claimed that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was also approached for the show. Sasural Simar Ka actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar’s name is also in the buzz for KKK 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show in which several celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform several bold and risky stunts to win the trophy. The last season of the show concluded on September 26, 2022, with Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. It was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

While fans are now waiting for the official announcement, it will be interesting to see who all will face their fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

