After Balupu, Shruti Haasan-Ravi Teja Reunite for Gopichand Malineni
The film is tentatively titled RT 66 and Ravi Teja is likely to play the role of a police officer in the film.
Shruti Haasan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
After a hiatus, Shruti Haasan will make a comeback with a Telugu film. The actor will be seen opposite Ravi Teja in Gopichand Malineni's next project. Shruti Haasan took to Twitter to announce the news. She wrote, "Very excited to be a part of this project !! And to be working with @RaviTeja_offl and @megopichand again!"
Very excited to be a part of this project !! And to be working with @RaviTeja_offl and @megopichand again !!! 💥 #RT66@TagoreMadhu @LightHouseMMLLP pic.twitter.com/Wj5ip8wuT5— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 30, 2019
Gopichand Malineni also took to the micro blogging site to make the same announcement. He wrote, “Welcoming… the multi-talented actress Shruti Haasan on board. #RT66.”
This will be Shruti Haasan's second film with Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni after Balupu which released in 2013. The film is tentatively titled RT 66 and Ravi Teja is likely to play the role of a police officer in the film.
According to reports, RT 66 is expected to be launched sometime in November and the shooting will begin sometime later this year. Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in Telugu film Katamarayadu released in 2017, was on break from acting for over a year to pursue her career in music and had also taken some time off to take care of her health. During this time, Shruti Haasan was also seen as a host for a celebrity chat show in 2018.
