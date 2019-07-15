Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Bard of Blood and Class of 83, Shah Rukh Khan to Produce Horror Series for Netflix

Reportedly, the horror series is titled Betaal. It is written and directed by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Bard of Blood and Class of 83, Shah Rukh Khan to Produce Horror Series for Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan.
Loading...

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will co-produce a horror series for streaming service Netflix. According to sources, it is a horror series titled Betaal, written and directed by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

Graham had earlier helmed Radhika Apte-starrer Ghoul for Netflix.

This series is reportedly going to feature Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra among others.

The official announcement will be made soon.

This will mark as the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

Class of 83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion towards their nation.

Recently, Netflix had announced that Bard of Blood, will premiere on its platform on September 27. The seven-episode show is based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name.

As part of Netflix's deal with Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment, the series will feature actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Gaurav Verma and Rajit Kapoor amongst others.

The official logline of the show reads, "The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram