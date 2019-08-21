Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

After Batla House, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham to Make a Period Drama on Football

Called 1911, the film is about Mohun Bagan's 2-1 win over East Yorkshire Regiment during the 1911 IFA Shield final.

IANS

Updated:August 21, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Batla House, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham to Make a Period Drama on Football
Director Nikkhil Advani and actor John Abraham. (Photo: IANS)
Loading...

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is all set to return with his Batla House star John Abraham in the period sports drama 1911. He revealed that shooting for the forthcoming film will begin at the end of next year.

"1911 is based on a true story. It is about a football match that took place between the Mohun Bagan Club of India and the East Yorkshire Regiment in 1911. It's one of the most important events that ignited the freedom movement in India," Nikkhil said.

"It's a script that John and his team have been working on for the last five years. I believe Shoojit Sircar was going to direct the film but it didn't work out between him and John. But I loved the idea and the period of the film," he added.

Nikkhil was interacting with the media at the eighth-anniversary celebration of his production house, Emmay Entertainment in Mumbai.

Talking about his next project as a director, he said, "Right now, I am committed to do 1911. I am going to start writing it soon. We will begin shooting at the end of next year because I like to take my time with research and prep work."

"It's a nationalistic and patriotic film. It triggered off things where 11 men did not realise how they were energising an entire country to take up kind of a movement which led to freedom of India in 1947," he added. 

Mohun Bagan's 2-1 win over East Yorkshire Regiment happened in 1911 IFA Shield final. It was a pivotal moment for Indian football as well as an action that triggered off a surge of patriotism all over the country. The Mohun Bagan players who achieved the feat are often referred to as the Immortal Eleven. "While doing research for the film, I discovered a moment in the story when a young boy asks Shibdas Bhaduri, who was the captain of Mohun Bagan, when we would win against the Britishers. Bhaduri tells him (the real win would be) when the British flag comes down."

Nikkhil and John have collaborated together frequently. Apart from directing the actor in the recent Batla House and the 2007 film Salaam-e-Ishq, Nikkhil also produced John's 2018 release, Satyameva Jayate.

"John has two very big biceps and big shoulders. Literally, he carries us, whether it is Satyameva Jayate or Batla House or Satyameva Jayate 2 or 1911. We have joint venture between Emmay Entertainment and (John's production house) JA Entertainment. We are committed to do six films as a company, which, may be, I will direct or may be he will act in. But we will definitely come up with six interesting movies."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram