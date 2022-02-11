After Beau Santanu Hazarika’s First Solo Show, Shruti Haasan Writes About Finding New Reasons Every Day To ‘Love’ Him

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan took to her official Instagram account to reveal that she is very proud of her boyfriend and doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. The Gabbar Is Back actress posted a series of pictures and a video to thank Santanu and all the musicians with whom she performed some of her favourite songs at an art exhibition, which marked Santanu’s first solo show. The actress thanked the musicians for working with her at the event.

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress also extended her gratitude to her sister, actress Akshara Haasan, and called her the greatest cheerleader. The actress also revealed that every day she finds a new reason to “love and respect" Santanu. For the unversed, recently, Santanu, who is the winner of RedBull World Doodle Art Champion 2014, exhibited his artwork at an exhibition in Mumbai’s Worli, and the actress, being the perfect girlfriend, was present there to support her beau. Not just that, she also performed a series of songs with her band at the same exhibition.

Sharing scenes from the event on her official Instagram account that has more than 18.8 million followers, the actress penned down a long thank you note for people who made the event successful. She wrote, “Phew! That was a gem. I’m so very proud of Santanu Hazarika what beautiful work that everyone got to see and love today! Everyday I find new reasons to love and respect you; thank you for having me be a part of your special evening, my love! Thank you to the AMAZING musicians I got to play with today my heart is so full !!"

“Thank you to Akshara papa for being there for us and being the greatest cheerleader we could have ever asked for. What a night BLCK at art and soul gallery in Worli," the actress added. Acknowledging the heartfelt note by Shruti, Santanu took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you my chikupuneee."

Both have been in a relationship for a couple of years now. The duo are in a live-in relationship in Shruti’s Mumbai house, and fans often get glimpses of their adorable and quirky photos through social media. On the work front, Shruti’s forthcoming web series Bestseller will be released on Amazon Prime on February 18, 2022.

