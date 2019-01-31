English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Being Fired from Marvel, James Gunn Moves to DC Universe for Suicide Squad Sequel
After being fired by Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has moved to DC and is in talks with the franchise for directing DC Universe's Suicide Squad sequel.
After being fired by Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has moved to DC and is in talks with the franchise for directing DC Universe's Suicide Squad sequel, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
Apparently, the director is in negotiations and has already been writing the script of the second part instalment of Suicide Squad that originally featured DC Comics anti-heroes as the leads in 2016.
Last year in July, Gunn's name was axed from the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie over a series of offensive messages posted on Twitter several years ago.
Disney, which owns the franchise as the parent company of Marvel Studios, severed its business ties with Gunn in July 2018 and fired Gunn over his tweets, mainly from 2008 and 2011 that joked about taboo topics such as rape and paedophilia.
In a statement confirming the studio was parting ways with one of its biggest stars Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios had said, "the offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him."
The ousted director apologized for his tweets hours after the firing. "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said in statement, adding, "I have regretted them for many years since -- not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."
Though a petition signed by thousands was formed to rehire the director and numerous celebrities, including the film's cast, spoke out against the exit, Disney has no plans to bring Gunn back on board the franchise.
Meanwhile, Suicide Squad, the 2016 original movie featured characters like Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc. These anti-heroes are recruited by Amanda Waller, a secret government agency. She leads these imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black ops missions and save the world from a powerful threat, in exchange for reduced sentences.
