After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Jackky Bhagnani Again

Even as the release of Bell Bottom is still a week away, actor Akshay Kumar is collaborating with the film’s producers for another project. Pooja Entertainment, which has funded Bell Bottom, is run by Vashu Bhagnani and his son Jackky Bhagnani. The announcement of Akshay’s collaboration with the Bhagnanis for a new film is indicative of the actor’s confidence in Bell Bottom.

The production house broke the news on Twitter saying, “Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment join hands once again after Bell Bottom for their next.” A picture of Akshay and Jackky entering a private jet also accompanied the tweet.

“So excited for this new journey! Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for always believing in us and supporting us,” Jackky said while re-tweeting.

Jackky started his career as an actor with Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009. The movie was produced by his father Vashu but failed at the box office. The actor appeared in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan and Welcome 2 Karachi, but could not get the desired success. He later focused his attention on his father’s production house.

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom is the first film for both Akshay and Jackky’s production houses to see a theatrical release after the Covid-19 pandemic completely destroyed the box office business. Akshay’s Laxmii and Bhagnani’s Coolie No. 1 were released on OTT platforms last year but were panned by audiences and critics alike.

While the makers of Bell Bottom are releasing the movie in cinemas on August 19, theaters have still not opened in several states with a total shutdown on exhibition in Maharashtra, which contributes majorly in any film’s commercial success.

Akshay said he is definitely feeling the pressure of being the first Bollywood actor to release his film theatrically amid the pandemic, but termed the decision as a “gamble”, adding that someone had to do it.

The spy thriller, featuring Akshay, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor among others, is inspired from the real-life events of the 1980s when Indian air planes were hijacked by Khalistani separatists.

