After Beyhadh 2, Manish Verma will be Seen Playing a Negative Role in 'Teri Meri Ek Jindri'

Actor Manish Verma, who was last seen in TV show Beyhadh 2, will next be seen playing a negative character in the show Teri Meri Ek Jindri.

Manish, who will play Gulshan in the new show, said, “Gulshan is a grey shade character. I am playing the main lead’s best friend’s boyfriend, who will blackmail her with some clips when she is about to get married. That is when he will meet a character named Pappu, who will guide him in playing a much nastier game than that. And, that is how the story moves forwards.”

He added, “I enjoy playing grey shade characters because I think goody-two-shoe characters are very restrictive, you have to maintain that innocence. Whereas grey characters are freeing.”

On landing this role, he said, “I have worked with them in Beyhadh 2, and producer Prateek Sharma himself called me. I couldn’t say ‘no’ and the script was also very impressive.”

His last show Beyhadh 2 went off-air amid the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the ongoing pandemic. Apart from Beyhadh 2, he has appeared in shows like Kundali Bhagya and Jamar Raja 2.0.

His new show Teri Meri Ek Jindri will air on Zee TV. The show will also star Ankit Raizada and Amandeep Sidhu in pivotal roles.