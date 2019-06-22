After Bharat, Salman Khan to Again Play a Man in His 20s in Dabangg 3

It’s raining younger roles for Salman Khan. After portraying several stages of a man’s life from a 20-year-old to a 70-year-old in his last outing Bharat, the superstar will be seen in a younger avatar again in his next film Dabangg 3.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film, which will reportedly be a prequel to the two Dabangg movies, will tell the story of how Chulbul Pandey became a cop from being a local goon. It would have two tracks running parallel, one current and the other in flashbacks, for which Salman needs to look leaner and younger.

“In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look,” an unnamed source told Mumbai Mirror.

Notably, in the third instalment, Salman will be seen romancing a woman other than Sonakshi Sinha, who plays his wife Rajjo in the franchise. Talking about it, the source added, “While it’s Rajjo in the current era, the flashback features another actress.”

The film, which will feature Kannada star Sudeep as the primary antagonist, will most likely wrap up shoot by August. After it, Salman will move on to filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, in which he plays a younger man too. Starring Alia Bhatt opposite him, Inshallah will have him play a stylish Orlando-based businessman in his 40s.

