Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Bharat, Salman Khan to Again Play a Man in His 20s in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhudeva’s Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. In both the films, he will play men much younger than his real age.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Bharat, Salman Khan to Again Play a Man in His 20s in Dabangg 3
Image: Instagram/Salman Khan
Loading...

It’s raining younger roles for Salman Khan. After portraying several stages of a man’s life from a 20-year-old to a 70-year-old in his last outing Bharat, the superstar will be seen in a younger avatar again in his next film Dabangg 3.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film, which will reportedly be a prequel to the two Dabangg movies, will tell the story of how Chulbul Pandey became a cop from being a local goon. It would have two tracks running parallel, one current and the other in flashbacks, for which Salman needs to look leaner and younger.

“In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look,” an unnamed source told Mumbai Mirror.

Notably, in the third instalment, Salman will be seen romancing a woman other than Sonakshi Sinha, who plays his wife Rajjo in the franchise. Talking about it, the source added, “While it’s Rajjo in the current era, the flashback features another actress.”

The film, which will feature Kannada star Sudeep as the primary antagonist, will most likely wrap up shoot by August. After it, Salman will move on to filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, in which he plays a younger man too. Starring Alia Bhatt opposite him, Inshallah will have him play a stylish Orlando-based businessman in his 40s.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram