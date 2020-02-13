After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra to Find Suitable Partners via New Reality Show

Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are two most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaz is a popular face of Punjabi music vidoes, Paras is the winner of Splitsvilla 5 and has been a part of daily soaps like Badho Bahu and Vighnaharta Ganesha among others. The two gained fame in the reality show, for their upfront and unapologetic stance in the game.

They have also been in news for their bonding with Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. While Shehnaz has often claimed to have a softer corner for Sidharth, Paras has pointed out Mahira to be her close aid.

After Bigg Boss Season 13, Colors is all set to launch a reality show with them titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The two will once again gear up for a new reality show where they'll give their fans a chance to be a part of their most important decision and find a suitable match. The reality show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

As a part of the show, various tasks will be organised to determine the compatibility of the participants and aid Shehnaz and Paras in choosing a suitable partner for themselves.

The show is scheduled to go on air from 17th February at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

The format of the show seems similar to the Swayamvar series which had Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput. While the first season of Swayamvar was originally called Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, where Rakhi Sawant chose a groom for herself, the second season hosted Rahul Mahajan as the prospective groom. The third series saw actress Ratan Rajput searching for a groom.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is just two days away from its finale. Last week, using special powers, Sidharth saved Paras who was nominated for eviction. As of now, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz are nominated.

