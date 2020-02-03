Take the pledge to vote

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz to Appear in Her Reality Show 'Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?

As per media reports, after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill is said to have her own reality show "Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi'.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz to Appear in Her Reality Show 'Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?
Shehnaz Kaur Gill

Popular television reality show Bigg Boss 13 will soon come to an end. Shehnaz Kaur Gill, who is one of the contestants on the show, is said to be a very strong contender due to her increasing popularity among fans.

According to reports, Shehnaz’s fan following has prompted the producers of Colors TV to start a new show right after Bigg Boss 13, called Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi.

As per a report by Telly Chakkar, it will be a reality show where the singer-actress would find herself the perfect groom among many men. This format of the show is somewhat similar to the Swayamvar series which had Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput.

While the first season of Swayamvar was originally called Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, where Rakhi Sawant chose a groom for herself, the second season hosted Rahul Mahajan as the prospective groom. The third series saw actress Ratan Rajput searching for a groom.

Currently, Shehnaaz is in the Bigg Boss house and is often seen with Sidharth Shukla. She has often confessed her feelings for Sidharth on the show.

Currently, the Veham singer is nominated for eviction from the BB house, along with Sidharth and Vishal Aditya Singh.

