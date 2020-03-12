After Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai, Naagin 4 to Cast Ishq Mein Marjawan Star Aalisha Panwar?

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural franchise Naagin is currently in its fourth season. The show keeps having new entries and a few exists very often. A few days back, the internet was abuzz with reports stating that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai will join Nia Sharma on the show. Now, if rumour mills are to be believed, the show is going to have another new character.

According to sources quoted by Pinkvilla, Ishq Mein Marjawan star Aalisha Panwar will soon be a part of the Naagin universe. It has been said that Aalisha will be introduced as Dev's real mother. Dev, a divya-purush, is not Vrushali's actual son, making fans wonder about the real mother of the supernatural character.

It was speculated for days that Rashami will step into the shoes of Jasmin Bhasin to play Nayanthara. However, a Republic World article has suggested that the Uttaran actress will play the role of a girl with modern values named Shalaka.

Meanwhile, Jasmin quit the show last month when her character Nayantara was bumped off suddenly, leaving fans startled. According to reports, the show is expecting another exit soon with Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata bidding adieu. Sayantani has also confirmed it to the Times of India, stating that her character is winding up.

The show, which has been doing well for viewers, has failed to gather enough TRPs this season.