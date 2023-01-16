After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig Reunite in New TV Show Junooniyat, Watch Video

Ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestants Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta are set to reunite for their upcoming TV show Junooniyat. Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, is back with another new show. Set in Punjab, Junooniyat’s story revolves around Ilahi, Jahaan, and Jordan. The makers have released a three-part promo where the main characters talk about a music competition, and why they want to win it.

First up is Neha Rana’s Ilahi. The promo featuring her starts with her melodious voice and she is heard saying that her mother had to leave their house because she wanted to sing, and now that talent will bring her back to the house. She participates in a competition, believing that if she wins it, her mother will come back.

Next, is Jordan essayed by Gautam Singh Vig. A rich brat who wants to make a name for herself in the singing field, but his dad believes that there are so many singers like him out there, however, Jordan feels that no one is as passionate as he is. He participates in a competition thinking he will prove his dad wrong.

The third and last is Ankit Gupta’s Jahaan. His entry is quite filmy as it is shot in between the mustard fields. He calls his words his strength and his voice his belief. He is certain that by winning the competition he will get the respect that his parents’ lost because of some situation.

The show features Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana in lead roles. Though not much has been revealed about the storyline, it looks like a love triangle but we can only know more once the show goes live.

Take a look at show’s new promo featuring Ankit Gupta:

The viewers are pretty excited for the show. Soon after Ankit Gupta’s exit from Bigg Boss 16, several reports suggested that he will be featured in a show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey. Now, as the show’s promo has been released finally, viewers are pretty excited to see Ankit and Gautam reuniting.

Read all the Latest Movies News here