After Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Exit, Tejaswini Lonari Gets Title of ‘Public Winner’

Deemed one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Tejaswini Lonari had to bid adieu to the reality show after suffering a hand injury. Neither Tejaswini nor her fans expected her sudden exit from the Mahesh Manjrekar-show.

Unfortunately, the actress had to say goodbye to the Bigg Boss Marathi house for proper medical treatment. As a result, she is now out of the race to win the coveted trophy of the controversial show.

However, Tejaswini Lonari is already the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 for her admirers. Of late, an edited picture of the Devmanus 2 star with the show’s trophy has been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, Tejaswini is seen holding the trophy of Bigg Boss in her hand. The edited picture also features host Mahesh Manjrekar as he hands over the trophy to the former contestant.

Another picture of a trophy, which read, “Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Public Winner Tejaswini Lonari,” has also gone viral on social media.

This for me is a victory! This is what I've won- a pure love from all you people. Thank you for making me the public winner of the show and for all the love you've been showering from the very first day. Special thank you @actriders06 ❤️#TejaswiniLonari #TerrificTejaswini pic.twitter.com/1PeHiHkgyJ— Tejaswini Lonari (@TejaswiniLonar1) December 8, 2022

Tejaswini Lonari had to quit her Bigg Boss Marathi journey midway after she fractured her right hand during a task. She injured her hand after engaging in an argument with Ajay Kelkar. After her condition aggravated, Bigg Boss asked her to bid farewell to the show for getting proper treatment outside the house. After the same was announced by Bigg Boss, all the contestants gave Tejaswini a heartwarming farewell.

In fact, when Tejaswini’s departure from the show was announced in the episode, Akshay Kelkar broke down in tears. He also kept telling Prasad Jawade that he was the reason behind Tejaswini’s exit from the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Besides Akshay, other contestants were also visibly shocked by the development.

Read all the Latest Movies News here